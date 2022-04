A man was shot early Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 12:53 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Bishop Street when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said.

He was dropped off by a friend at University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, official said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

