Man shot on Chicago CTA bus after argument with 2 suspects: police

A 40-year-old man was shot while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago Wednesday night.

Around 8:43 p.m., police say the male victim was on the bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street when two other men boarded the vehicle.

The victim and two suspects got into an argument, and then one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said. He was shot in the right leg and buttocks.

Nobody was reported in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.