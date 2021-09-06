Man shot on Chicago's Lakefront Trail

Chicago's gun violence has reached the lakefront.

Chicago police are looking for a gunman who fired shots, striking a man in the buttocks along the populated Lakefront Trail.

The shooting happened just as the sun was setting Monday night around 7:15 p.m.

Chicago police say the 28-year-old victim was sitting on the bike path near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

"We were coming on to the lake and then we just saw the officers take a person in the stretcher. He was obviously strapped and everything. He looked upset, and then he was taken away in an ambulance," said Aye Zar, who was walking the lakefront path.

It is unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

"It's scary. I mean, considering when we were coming, it was sunset so it was still pretty much like daylight outside, so it's still pretty scary knowing that it’s right by the river," Zar added.

Police continue to investigate the shooting as no one is in custody.