A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.