Man shot on Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Oak Park.

A 32-year-old Broadview man was driving in the eastbound lanes of I-290 about 3:28 p.m. when someone fired shots from another vehicle near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. He was hit and went to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

His passenger, a 28-year-old Chicago woman, wasn’t hurt, state police said. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 847-294-4400.