Man shot on Eisenhower Expressway: police

A man was shot Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 27-year-old suffered gunshot wounds about 8 p.m. while in a vehicle on westbound I-290 at California Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Shell casings were found nearby at Western Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, state police said. The other occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.

The outbound lanes of I-290 were closed for investigation at Western Avenue at 10:19 p.m., state police said. They were reopened at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed it or has any information is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400.