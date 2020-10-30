Man shot on I-57 in Morgan Park, southbound lanes closed

article

A man was shot Friday on Interstate 57 in Morgan Park, shutting down all southbound traffic in the area until further notice.

The man was shot multiple times about 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics took the man to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago fire officials said. His condition was unknown.

Southbound lanes have been closed from the Dan Ryan Expressway to 111th Street for an investigation, state police said. Traffic is being diverted onto the Bishop Ford Freeway.