Man shot on Lake Shore Drive in South Loop

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in the South Loop.

The 21-year-old was riding in the back seat of the northbound vehicle at 12:05 a.m. when a gray sedan pulled alongside in the 1300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the sedan flashed gang signs at the victim’s vehicle before someone in the back seat opened fire.

The man was hit in the face and the driver took him to Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate