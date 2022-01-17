Man shot outside Englewood business after confronting offender who was pulling on his car door

A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Englewood.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

At about 6:05 a.m., a 42-year-old man was inside of a business when he saw an offender pulling on his car door.

When the victim stepped out to confront the offender, the offender shot the victim in the stomach and back.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.