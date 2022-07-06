Man shot outside Roseland home

A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

He was grazed in the thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where h was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.