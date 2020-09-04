Man shot, robbed by friend in Old Town Triangle

A man was shot by a friend who stole from his home Thursday in the Old Town Triangle on the North Side.

The 29-year-old invited his friend inside his home in the 1700 block of North Sedgwick Street, Chicago police said. When the friend took a purse and walked out, the man confronted him.

The friend pulled out a gun about 11:40 p.m. and shot the man twice in the foot, police said. The shooter fled, while the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.