Man shot several times in Englewood

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was standing outside around 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the chest and groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.