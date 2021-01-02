Man shot several times while sitting in car in West Garfield Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The man, 19, was in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruze about 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white-colored Jeep pulled up on the Chevrolet and opened fire in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the arm, hip and buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.