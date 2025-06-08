Man shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car Sunday afternoon. Police say someone in a white Jeep pulled up and opened fire. A person of interest is being questioned.



A man was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon while sitting in a car on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:46 p.m. in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police say the 55-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when someone in a white Jeep drove up. An occupant of the Jeep pulled out a handgun and fired at him, striking him in the arm.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A person of interest was brought in for questioning.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.