Man shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon while sitting in a car on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:46 p.m. in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Police say the 55-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when someone in a white Jeep drove up. An occupant of the Jeep pulled out a handgun and fired at him, striking him in the arm.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
A person of interest was brought in for questioning.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or whether the victim and shooter knew each other.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.