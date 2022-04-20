Man, 60, shot during struggle in Bronzeville

A 60-year-old man was shot as someone tried to grab him Tuesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was walking on the sidewalk around 9:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone came up and tried to grab him, police said.

The two started fighting, and the attacker pulled out a handgun and shot the 60-year-old in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.