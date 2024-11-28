Man shot through window of West Side home, in critical condition: police

The Brief A 62-year-old man was shot in the head through a window of his home on the West Side Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred at 3:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street; the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot through a window of his home on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.

The man was inside his home when gunfire came through the window, striking him in the head, police said. Details on the suspect are unknown at this time.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.