Man shot to death at gathering in West Chatham: police

A man was fatally shot in the basement of a home in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot inside the basement of a home in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was at a gathering when an unknown offender shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Multiple shell casings were recovered as Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police say the offender fled the scene and no one is in custody.