A 41-year-old man was found shot to death in Austin on the West Side Saturday night.

Police found the victim in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue at 9:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and back.

The victim was unable to communicate with officers and was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no suspects in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.