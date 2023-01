A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday.

Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back and neck where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.