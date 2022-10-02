Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument

A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning.

About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.

Police say there seemed to be an argument between the victim and the suspect.