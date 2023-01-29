Man shot to death in Gary

A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night.

Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and appears to be an isolated incident, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.