A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in south suburban Harvey.

Nehemiah Turner, 23, was shot about 11 a.m. in the 14900 block of Marshfield Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Turner was pronounced dead just over an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for details.