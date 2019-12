A man was shot to death Friday in south suburban Harvey.

The man, 56, was shot about 11:52 p.m. in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy Saturday said the man died of a gunshot wound to the torso, though he has not yet been identified. His death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey police did not immediately return a request for details.