Man shot to death in Little Village: police

A 38-year-old man was shot to death Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 8:30 a.m. he was walking in an alley in the 2500 block of South Troy Street, when someone got out of an SUV, walked up to him and fired shots, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of the man’s death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.