Man shot to death in Maine Township

A person was shot to death Friday in unincorporated Maine Township in the northwest suburbs.

The man, 20, was found shot about 9:20 p.m. in the 9500 block of Greenwood Drive, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooting may have happened in the 9200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Investigators are searching for a white SUV with tinted windows that was last seen in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday revealed the man died of multiple shotgun injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.