A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in west suburban Maywood.

Temp Bridge was shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 14th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Lawndale on the West Side.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Maywood police were not available for comment Sunday evening.