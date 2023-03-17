Man shot to death inside car at Chicago gas station

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot inside his car at a gas station in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say the man was sitting in the driver's seat around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when two male suspects fired shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

The shooters got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.