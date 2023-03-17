Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death inside car at Chicago gas station

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

Man shot to death at Chicago gas station

Police say the man was sitting in the driver's seat around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when two male suspects fired shots.

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was fatally shot inside his car at a gas station in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. 

Police say the man was sitting in the driver's seat around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when two male suspects fired shots. 

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooters got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.