Man shot to death on Chicago's Lower West Side

A man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 12:50 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck and body.

Witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV speeding eastbound on 19th Street following the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.