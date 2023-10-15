Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death on Chicago's Lower West Side

Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side Sunday morning. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 12:50 a.m. 

A 21-year-old man was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck and body. 

Witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV speeding eastbound on 19th Street following the shooting. 

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating. 