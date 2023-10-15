Man shot to death on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 12:50 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck and body.
Witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV speeding eastbound on 19th Street following the shooting.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.