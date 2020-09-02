Man shot to death on I-57: police

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

The man was driving north about 9:55 p.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Halsted Street and the junction with Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

The man was struck by gunfire and crashed, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound traffic has been diverted at 111th Street for an investigation, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.