A man was shot twice in Little Village early Sunday.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 3300 block of West 26th Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 39-year-old man with two gunshot wounds on his upper right thigh.

The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.