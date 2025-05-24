Man shot in head while in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, in critical: police
CHICAGO - A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Sacramento Boulevard.
The 46-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot, causing the car to hit a parked vehicle and a light pole, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.