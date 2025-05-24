Man shot in head while in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, in critical: police

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot in the head while in a vehicle around 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Sacramento Boulevard. After the shooting, the vehicle struck a parked car and a light pole; the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Chicago police.



A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Sacramento Boulevard.

The 46-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot, causing the car to hit a parked vehicle and a light pole, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.