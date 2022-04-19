21-year-old shot while walking to car in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting while walking to his car Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 10:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when another car pulled up and started shooting toward him, police said.

The man was grazed on the foot and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The shooting happened a few hours after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed a few blocks away in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street.