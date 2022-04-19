Man, 29, shot dead in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was outside around 6:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when someone began shooting in his direction, police said.

He was shot multiple times throughout his body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives report.