Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody

A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when one of them pulled out a gun and shot at him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was shot once in the ankle and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Officers responding to the scene took three people into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.