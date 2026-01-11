Man shot while driving in Englewood, crashes into light pole: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the head while driving in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, causing his vehicle to crash into a light pole. The shooting occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 74th Street; the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Detectives are investigating the incident.



A 24-year-old man was driving when he was struck in the head by gunfire in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 2:13 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a car when he was hit in the head by gunfire in the 700 block of W. 74th Street. Then, the victim crashed the car into a light pole.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially reported in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating the incident.