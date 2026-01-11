Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while driving in Englewood, crashes into light pole: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 11, 2026 4:26pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was driving when he was struck in the head by gunfire in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 2:13 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a car when he was hit in the head by gunfire in the 700 block of W. 74th Street. Then, the victim crashed the car into a light pole.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially reported in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

