Man shot while driving in Back of the Yards

A man was struck by gunfire while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was driving his car around 8:29 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Honore Street when a gunman wearing all black started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound the shoulder and sped away from the scene, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.