Man shot while driving in Budlong Woods

A man was shot while driving Monday morning in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was driving around 8:06 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Western Avenue when a car pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the chest and both arms and self-transported to St. Francis Hospital, police said. His condition was not released.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

