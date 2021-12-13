Man shot while driving in Budlong Woods
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday morning in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.
The 25-year-old was driving around 8:06 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Western Avenue when a car pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, police said.
The man was struck in the chest and both arms and self-transported to St. Francis Hospital, police said. His condition was not released.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
Advertisement