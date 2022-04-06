Man shot while driving in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood

A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 39-year-old was driving westbound around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of West 95th Street when a black sedan pulled alongside him and someone started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and torso and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

