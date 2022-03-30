Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while driving in Englewood; no suspects in custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of South Paulina.

At about 1:45 p.m., the 52-year-old victim was driving southbound on Paulina when an unknown silver-colored vehicle drove up alongside of him.

A person in the vehicle fired shots at the victim, striking him in the right forearm, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 