Man shot while driving in Englewood; no suspects in custody

A man was shot while driving in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of South Paulina.

At about 1:45 p.m., the 52-year-old victim was driving southbound on Paulina when an unknown silver-colored vehicle drove up alongside of him.

A person in the vehicle fired shots at the victim, striking him in the right forearm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Advertisement

Area One detectives are investigating.