Man shot while driving in Hermosa

An 18-year-old man was shot while driving Thursday night in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The man told police he was shot around 10:30 p.m. while driving in the 2000 block of North Keystone Avenue, officials said.

He was struck once in the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The victim said the shooter was traveling in a white sedan.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.