Man shot while driving on Chicago's South Side: police

A 29-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Around 4:22 p.m., police say the male victim was driving westbound in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when an unknown gunman began shooting in his direction.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.