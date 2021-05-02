Man shot while filling up gas in Ukrainian Village

A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday while filling up his vehicle at a gas station in Ukrainian Village.

The man was at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and went to St. Mary’s Medical Center in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The shooter fled the scene and there is no one in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.