Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.

As the victim attempted to runaway, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim in the right arm and hand, police said.

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.