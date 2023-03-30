Man shot while getting into car in Ashburn

A 24-year-old man was shot twice while trying to get into his vehicle in Ashburn Friday night.

Police responded to a person shot in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim told officers that the shooter was traveling on foot. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.