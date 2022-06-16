Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Lake Street.

At about 6 a.m., the 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and began firing shots into the vehicle the victim was in, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating. 