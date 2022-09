A man was shot while riding a bike on Chicago's Near West Side Friday afternoon.

At about 5:10 p.m. a 30-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 1300 block of West Washburne when he was shot in the abdomen and legs, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.