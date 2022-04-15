Man shot while riding in car in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot while riding in a car early Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was in the backseat of a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of South California Avenue when a car pulled up behind him and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the lower back and was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The vehicle used in the shooting fled in an unknown direction. No description of the car was given.

No one else was injured and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.