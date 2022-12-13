Man shot while riding in car in Ravenswood

A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 23-year-old was traveling in the passenger seat of a car around 2:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Swedish Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.