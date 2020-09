A 29-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was riding a scooter about 8:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was hit in the back and hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.