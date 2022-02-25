Man shot while sitting in car in Little Village

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a car around 8:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Saint Louis Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said.

The man suffered graze wounds to the face and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP